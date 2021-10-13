Could acupuncture work for you?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Ever thought about trying acupuncture for what ails you? Maybe you’re feeling tired or just tired of not finding the right answers for your medical issues. Recently, I paid a visit to HEAL Acupuncture in Savannah to learn more about this Eastern Medicine practice that involves inserting very thin needles through your skin at specific points on the body.

I’ve always been curious, so I decided to give it a try. We hope you enjoy our interview with Nicole Ware the owner of HEAL Acupuncture.