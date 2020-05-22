Come with us to the home of the Vidalia onion

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Vidalia, GA…also known as the sweet onion capital of the world! Recently, our Bridge team hit the road and spent the day learning all about this famous onion. Why is it so sweet? How it did it get so famous? Also, I learned I had been saying Vidalia wrong my whole life!

Here’s one of the interviews from our trip with Alan Sikes, the Vidalia Onion Grower of the Year.

Special thanks to Bob Stafford, Manager of the Vidalia Onion Committee, Alan Sikes, and Charles Rushton the owner of Bob Cat’s Diner.