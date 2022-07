SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Photographer Bonnie Van Cedarfield has had a camera in her hands for as long as she can remember! From photographing her favorite street corners around Savannah to portrait sessions, Bonnie loves capturing moments that provoke an emotional response from the viewer. Giving her “clients principal memories” is the one thing that gives Bonnie the most joy!

You can check out Bonnie’s work at bybonniephotography.com and at Locally Made Savannah on Broughton Street!