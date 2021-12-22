Cody from Renegade Paws Rescue talks about adopting pets during the holidays

Adopting a pet can be so exciting! But there are so many things you need to know before you make that very big decision. And while adding a furry friend to your home during the holidays may seem like a great idea, there are so many things to consider. Cody Shelly with Renegade Paws Rescue says their organization works extensively with adopting families to make sure they’re prepared for the responsibility of owning a pet.

“Renegade Paws Rescue is here to improve the quality of pets’ lives in our community,” says Shelley. If you are interested in adopting a pet, please visit their website: www.renegadepawsrescue.org.