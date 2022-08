SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.

Sponsored by The Ken Nugent Law Firm.