SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Malini aka Squishy! Little Squishy is a current foster dog who suffers Bell’s Palsy but that is just one thing that makes her so unique! She is an extremely sweet and approachable dog who will give endless an amount of kisses in return for belly rubs.

If you’re looking for a fun-loving dog to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.

