Chuck Leavell talks Savannah Jazz Fest & career

Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – Georgia Hall of Fame musician Chuck Leavell opens up to The Bridge about his legendary career and why he’s so excited about the 2020 Savannah Jazz Festival. Some of his favorite musicians are performing. And, because of the pandemic it will be live streamed meaning it will be available to a world-wide audience.

We hope you enjoy our recent interview with Chuck Leavell. It was an honor to be able to sit down and talk one-on-one with this incredible performer whose career took off at an early age with the Allman Brothers and played for decades with the Rolling Stones. https://www.chuckleavell.com/ Find out why he’s also called The Tree Man!