Chef Winn makes family favorite Braciola

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for a great meal that is sure to please everyone in your family? Then, Chef Jason Winn with the 700 Kitchen Cooking School at The Mansion on Forsyth Park has a great recipe to share. It’s for his family’s favorite Braciola.

Follow along with us as Chef Winn prepares this yummy dish! Here’s the recipe below.

1) Butterfly flank steak and tenderize with a meat mallet.

2) Arrange fillings: basil leaves, bread crumbs, raisins or currants, toasted pine nuts, parmesan and mozzarella.

3) Roll up tightly and secure with butcher’s twine.

4) Sear in a hot skillet with olive oil on all sides. Add diced vegetables (onion, carrots and celery) and sauté.

5) Add canned whole plum tomatoes, demi glacé or beef stock and bring to a simmer. Transfer to a Dutch oven and cook in a 300° oven for 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until tender.

6) Rest, remove butchers twine and slice. Top with sauce.