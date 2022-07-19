SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Good old Southern BBQ is a fan-favorite here in Savannah, Georgia and our friends over at the District Smokehouse at Plant Riverside share how they prepare their signature burger! Chef Shahin Afaharian broke down the major process it takes to create this BBQ masterpiece. The District Burger is topped with brisket, beef, smoked queso, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce. You don’t want to miss out on this amazing meal!

