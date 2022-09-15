SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We love sharing exciting recipes with all of you and today we bring you another fabulous dish from Chef Jason Winn with the 700 Kitchen Cooking School at The Mansion on Forsyth.

As Chef Winn states, Oysters Bienville is “a cousin to Oysters Rockefeller where it is a baked oyster” with a twist. This dish is prepared with a delicious mushroom and cream sauce to lays overtop of the oysters and is thrown in the oven to bake. And yes, it is as fantastic as it sounds!

To make this delicious dish for yourself or to take another one of The Mansion’s amazing cooking classes with Chef Winn, you can visit 700 Kitchen Cooking School’s website.