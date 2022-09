What a fun week! Bunny takes us on an adventure, starting with a fundraiser for Shelter From the Rain at Java Burrito, followed by a super fun night with International Paper at a Savannah Bananas game, then on to an Ice Cream Social to help CURE childhood cancer at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial. Join us next week to see where Bunny Ware takes us next!