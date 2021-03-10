Celtic Heritage Festival Savannah offers virtual celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- The celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day may not be as big this year because of safety concerns still surrounding the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy great music and dancing. Thanks to a new event called The Celtic Heritage Festival Savannah you can listen to top Irish musicians, enjoy great dancing, and hear wonderful stories, all from the comfort of your own home.

This event is free and runs from 10am on March 12th through St. Patrick’s Day.

For a preview of what you can expect, here’s our interview with one of the organizers Prof. Howard Keeley of the Center for Irish Research and Teaching (CIRT) at Georgia Southern University.