SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The rhythm of Latin music is taking over The Studio Savannah. Salsa Savannah offers salsa and bachata classes for beginner and intermediate level dancers along with local socials around Savannah.

This is more than just a dance lesson, it is a way for Roger Wilson and his Salsa Savannah team to share the Latin culture with Savannah and connect those of Hispanic heritage. “[dancing] is like this link of the Latin community, it doesn’t matter what country you come from because you have this common factor which is dancing” says Wilson.

You can learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month here. And you can book a class with Salsa Savannah or learn about their local socials on their website.