Celebrate Cinco de Mayo courtesy of Savannah Tequila Company

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for some great Mexican recipes to share on this Cinco de Mayo? Check out this delicious recipe for a Baja Taco from Chef Victor Sejas at the Savannah Tequila Company. Keep scrolling down for the recipe.
Need something to wash it down with? How about a margarita with a little spice? It’s called a Liberacion Margarita.
Liberacion Margarita
- 1.5 oz. Altos Reposado (sponsor brand)
- 1 oz. pomegranate juice
- .75 oz. lime juice
- .5 oz. agave syrup
- 1 generous slice of poblano pepper (seeds removed)
- Combine lime, agave, and poblano in shaker tin
- Muddle poblano thoroughly
- Add tequila and pomegranate juice
- Add ice and shake vigorously
- Fill rocks glass with ice
- Strain cocktail over top
- Spoon a ½ tablespoon of pomegranate seeds on top
- Insert a poblano pepper slice
- Grate fresh nutmeg over top
Baja Fish Taco
Ingredients:
BATTER
1 pound All Purpose Flour
1 tbsp Onion Powder
1 tbsp Chipotle Powder
1 tsp Garlic Powder
1 tsp Cayenne Pepper
1 tsp Chile Ancho Powder
1.5 tsp Salt
0.5 tsp Black Pepper
18 oz Beer
Procedure:
Mix the Dry ingredients together until they look homogenous, add the beer carefully and
keep mixing.
FISH
Use a firm White fish and cut them according to the size of your tortillas, lightly season
with salt.
PICO DE GALLO
Ingredients:
1/2 ea Red Onion
3 ea Roma Tomato
1 bunch Cilantro
2 ea Lime
TT Salt
EVOO Optional