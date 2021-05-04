Celebrate Cinco de Mayo courtesy of Savannah Tequila Company

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for some great Mexican recipes to share on this Cinco de Mayo? Check out this delicious recipe for a Baja Taco from Chef Victor Sejas at the Savannah Tequila Company. Keep scrolling down for the recipe.

Need something to wash it down with? How about a margarita with a little spice? It’s called a Liberacion Margarita.

Liberacion Margarita

1.5 oz. Altos Reposado (sponsor brand)

1 oz. pomegranate juice

.75 oz. lime juice

.5 oz. agave syrup

1 generous slice of poblano pepper (seeds removed)

Combine lime, agave, and poblano in shaker tin

Muddle poblano thoroughly

Add tequila and pomegranate juice

Add ice and shake vigorously

Fill rocks glass with ice

Strain cocktail over top

Spoon a ½ tablespoon of pomegranate seeds on top

Insert a poblano pepper slice

Grate fresh nutmeg over top

Baja Fish Taco

Ingredients:

BATTER

1 pound All Purpose Flour

1 tbsp Onion Powder

1 tbsp Chipotle Powder

1 tsp Garlic Powder

1 tsp Cayenne Pepper

1 tsp Chile Ancho Powder

1.5 tsp Salt

0.5 tsp Black Pepper

18 oz Beer

Procedure:

Mix the Dry ingredients together until they look homogenous, add the beer carefully and

keep mixing.

FISH

Use a firm White fish and cut them according to the size of your tortillas, lightly season

with salt.

PICO DE GALLO

Ingredients:

1/2 ea Red Onion

3 ea Roma Tomato

1 bunch Cilantro

2 ea Lime

TT Salt

EVOO Optional