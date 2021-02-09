Carnegie Library celebrates African American History in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Walk inside the Carnegie Library on East Henry street and you’ll not only be able to read about African American history, you’ll experience it. The library itself is a real treasure and tourists come from all over the world to see it.

So, come inside with us as we meet the Manager of the Carnegie Library, Cassie Jones.

The library is open to the public, but must limit the number inside for COVID safety reasons. However, their website has virtual programs, with special activities for Black History Month.