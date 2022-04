SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – For the past 25 years, Hospice Savannah has been hosting an annual camp for children who have lost loved ones. Camp Aloha is a grief camp for children ages 6-17 who have experienced the death of a loved one. The amazing councilors and volunteers ensure children know that they are never alone in their grief journey.

This year’s Camp Aloha is being held April 29-May 1, 2022.