Calling all you oyster lovers! It’s time for the Beaufort Oyster Festival!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s that time of year again in Beaufort. Time for the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association to host its annual Oyster Festival. The ten day celebration runs from January 13th until the 22nd. So, if you love oysters you should head over to the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park this weekend. There will be live music, a fun run, a cornhole tournament and of course lots of oyster dishes. For a list of all the activities, here’s our interview with the President and CEO of the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association.