SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is pleased to announce a new partnership with renowned social event photographer Bunny Ware.

“Where’s Bunny Ware?” joins the roster of local content featured weekly on WSAV’s regional-lifestyle program, “The Bridge,” weekday mornings at 11:30.

“One of the great things about Savannah is the social life. From cocktail parties to fundraisers to baseball games, there’s so much to see and do here. And on ‘The Bridge,’ we are excited to showcase those fun events with our newest partnership with one of the area’s most recognizable and respected reporters on our social scene,” said Patty Turner, host of The Bridge.

Ware added: “With close to 20 years of covering Savannah’s social events, I am totally amped to put a spotlight on events that may not have been seen before. From galas and festivals to grand openings and more coverage of charities and our veterans, I hope this visual platform will give everyone a window into what makes Savannah so special. I’m looking for invites to the unusual or the rarely seen events and I am so thankful to the WSAV team for giving me an opportunity to highlight our community!”

David Hart, vice president and general manager of WSAV said, “Bunny’s stories are right in-line with our commitment to serve our community. Her passion for everything local is a great addition to the WSAV team.”

If you have a story suggestion for Ware, you can email it to bunnyinthecity@gmail.com. “Where’s Bunny Ware” segments can be seen every Friday at 11:30 a.m. on “The Bridge” on WSAV.