Black, White & The Grey: Our interview with the authors & partners of The Grey Restaurant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When you think of The Grey restaurant in Savannah, you think of award winning southern cuisine that’s received national attention on talk shows. Well, now the partners who started it all are getting recognized for their new book the Black, White and The Grey. It’s not a cook book. It’s actually a book about race relations and overcoming our own biases.

Why did they do it? What did they learn about themselves in the process? Sit back and enjoy our interview with Johno Morisano and Mashama Bailey.

