SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the most talked about murder trials of all time took place in our own backyard, Colleton County, SC. For six weeks the eyes of the world were watching the trial of Alex Murdaugh who was eventually found guilty of the unthinkable, murdering his wife and youngest son. And there was one person who had a unique view on not only what happened behind the scenes of the trial but who also shared a long personal and professional connection to the Murdaugh family. It was the Clerk of Court, Becky Hill.

She along with Neil R. Gordon co-authored a book about that experience. We were fortunate to have Becky join us in our studios to share her story that’s laid out in this new book, Behind the Doors of Justice.