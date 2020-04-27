Bee lady causing quite the buzz in Midway

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Let me introduce you to Julie Spry, who is affectionately known as the Bee Lady in Midway, GA. She describes herself as a backyard beekeeper, and says her bees are like her pets. In all, Julie estimates she has about 100,000 of those “pets” in her beehives.

Julie enjoys educating the public about the benefits of the bees, and why we need to protect them. She even rescues bee swarms that get displaced in storms.

So, what’s all the buzz about? Check out our story below! For more information on Julie, her passion for bees, and how to buy some of her honey click here.