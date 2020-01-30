Award-winning author and filmmaker shares his story and connection to Savannah on The Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Book Festival (Feb. 13-16th) will be here before you know it, and WSAV’s The Bridge recently sat down with one of the presenters, award-winning author and documentary filmmaker Duncan Dayton about his ties to the area, and to get the story behind the story on some of his amazing books and documentaries.

It just so happens that Duncan calls the Savannah area home six months out of the year. “You know which 6 months those are, right?” Dayton joked.

While not in Savannah, he lives in New Hampshire where some of his most famous works were developed with his creative partner of almost 30 years, award-winning documentarian, Ken Burns.

His latest work entitled “Country Music: An Illustrated History” is the companion book to the PBS series of the same name. When asked why he chose this topic to spotlight, he explained that he’s always loved country music and that’s its such a truly American art form.

Some of his favorite interviews include Dolly Parton, the now late, Merle Haggard and Emmie Lou Harris. In fact, Dayton got emotional recalling how one of Emmie Lou Harris’s songs “Where’ve You Been?” really resonated with him.



Shown in photos: Dianne Duncan, Will Duncan & Sadie

As for Savannah, Dayton, his wife Dianne and their all-American mix dog, Sadie, really enjoy all that the Coastal Empire has to offer. They, of course, love the weather and enjoy walking around Historic Downtown with Sadie.

They first came here three years ago during March and experienced their first St. Patrick’s Day here. It was during that trip that Duncan says he became so enchanted with the city that they bought a home here before they even went back to New Hampshire.

For more on Dayton’s life, motivations, and his next project with Ken Burns be sure to watch this interview on The Bridge. And, when you see him at the Savannah Book Festival be sure to tell him you saw him in our interview! Just visit here for more information on Dayton Duncan, and the savannahbookfestival.org.