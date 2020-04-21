Autism: What is it? How can dogs help?

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – April is Autism Awareness Month. A time to teach others about the challenges of this disorder. According to the CDC, 1 in 54 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The numbers could be even higher, since those statistics are based on research gathered from 2016. Those numbers also indicate that boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed than girls.

So, what is it? How can you help? And, what can special dogs to for these children? Check out this recent story that ran on our Education Station. For more local stories for children, like this one, be sure to watch each weekday at 12:30 pm. Click here for more info on service dogs with the SD Gunner Fund.