Artist Spotlight: Erica Catherine at Gallery 209

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Our Artist Spotlight of the week is Erica Catherine.

Erica is an illustrator, SCAD graduate, and full-time artist. She gets her inspiration from the beauty of Savannah.

She begins her pieces by using a full layer of graphite. She then uses a fine detail paintbrush to layer in color.

Erica’s Savannah map is a local favorite and she hopes that when people purchase her art, they pass the pieces down as family heirlooms.

Her work can be found at Gallery 209 on River Street. You can check out their website at gallery209savannah.com.