Artist and owl connect in park

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – As the sun was goes down in Savannah, and the heat of the day starts to wear off, it’s not uncommon to see neighbors come out of their homes and enjoy a nice walk around the park. It’s a great way to connect with nature. But one night, as I discovered there’s a connection being made that’s like no other. It’s a story that you could say “landed” right in front of me, proving that perhaps, birds of a feather really do flock together.

As we stress in this story, Wioleta Kaminska does not feed the owl. She is a multi-media artist who enjoys photographing birds of all kinds to educate others about the beauty that’s all around us. Sometimes, you just have to look a little more closely. Here’s her podcast.