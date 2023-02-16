SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – February is not only a great time to celebrate what makes our hearts happy but what makes our hearts healthy as well. American Heart Month is every February and this year, we are focusing on diet changes to improve your heart health.

Research Director Dr. Samara Sterling with The Peanut Institute, told us what changes can be made to our diets and what foods are best for keeping us healthiest. We want to ensure we are adding to our diet and “want to make sure that we’re eating our nuts and specifically peanuts, which can help with heart health” states Dr. Sterling. There are plenty of simple recipes that can improve you and your families heart health.

You can find some easy and healthy peanut recipes on the Georgia Peanut Commission and The Peanut Institute websites.