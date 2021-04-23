Add a little spice to your life with Spice & Tea Exchange

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the Ricard’s in Beaufort, SC, going to work is more than just business, it’s family affair. Heidi and her husband Paul opened up the Spice & Teach Exchange as a way to enjoy the “next” chapter of their lives, and brought in their daughter Leah. Ever since, they say it’s been a wonderful experience for their family.

Recently, the Ricard’s graciously gave us a tour of their store and taught us a thing or two about all the different teas and spices they offer. Plus, they showed us how to make their most popular tea. Enjoy!