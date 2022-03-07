SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Take a look inside the Grand Bohemian Gallery at The Mansion on Forsyth to see what inspires local jeweler and metalsmith, Ben Dory, to create gorgeous and unique pieces of fine jewelry. Ben states that, “there is something about a piece of artwork being worn” that actives and amplifies the conversation that a art provokes!

You can check out more of Ben’s work at the Grand Bohemian Gallery from March 10th until March 31st, 2022 or on his website, https://www.bendory.design/