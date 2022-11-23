SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Christmas is in the air, are you ready to enjoy the holiday cheer? Well there is a special holiday extravaganza coming to Savannah on November 26, 2022, the Columbia City Ballet presents The Nutcracker.

“We have over 80 local Savannah dancers in the production” says Columbia City Ballet’s Artistic and Executive Director, William Starrett. “It will guarantee to put you in the holiday spirit” with the beautiful story of Clara and her journey through the lands of the snow and sweets.

You can see The Nutcracker at the Savannah Civic Center, November 26, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. For tickets head to savannahcivic.com