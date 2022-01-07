A Savannah doctor has a unique vision for helping people

When you visit ForSight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear at 350 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, you can expect a level of care far beyond just a routine eye exam. “I wanted to actually get to know the patient, and talk to them about their eyes and their whole health versus here’s your glasses prescription, here’s your contact lenses,” says Dr. Morrow. She and her staff also provide a unique experience by using the latest technology during an exam.

Dr. Morrow is the only contact lens specialist in the area and is able to help patients with hard to fit lenses. She carries a wide array of glasses and sunglasses with many fun and unique styles to choose from.

Recently, a fundraiser was held at her ForSight location to help the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision. SCBLV helps over 400 people a year in 29 counties. For more information, visit their website at savannahcblv.org.

