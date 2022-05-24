SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Chef Jason Winn with 700 Kitchen Cooking School at The Mansion on Forsyth shared an amazing recipe for your next party! He has prepared a Peruvian Ceviche with us and shows you how you can make this easy and fun dish yourself. Chef Winn states that this a “very simple ceviche but, with an unusual garnish” and trust me, you don’t want to miss out on this fantastic treat!

To visit 700 Kitchen Cooking School and take one of Chef Jason’s classes, visit mansion.classesbykessler.com