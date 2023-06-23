SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Who doesn’t love a delicious cookie plus a specialty drink to pair with it? There is a new bakery in Savannah that will fill your taste buds with pure bliss. Twisted Sugar is a Utah based bakery that specializes in unique cookies and sodas.

“We have over 20 gourmet cookies, we make them all in house daily” says Twisted Sugar co-owner Noelle Bybee. Not only do they specialize in cookies, Twisted Sugar offers a plethora of unique soda combinations so you can find the perfect flavor combination for you.

You can visit Noelle and her team at 151 W Bryan Street in downtown Savannah, GA.