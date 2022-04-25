SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In September of 2008, Wiley McCrary fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening a BBQ restaurant and ever since that day Wiley’s Championship BBQ has taken the world by storm! With McCrary’s passing in 2018, Nate Shaffer took over the business and has kept McCrary’s dream and reputation alive.

Wiley’s Championship BBQ is world-renowned receiving a plethora of awards, customer’s from all over the world, and even a spot on the front cover of South Magazine. As owner Nate Shaffer puts it, “our food really speaks volumes” and we can attest, Wiley’s is one of a kind!

Check out our two part series on Wiley's Championship BBQ below and make sure to visit Nate, Marion, and the rest of the Wiley's crew at 4700 Highway 80 East right here in Savannah!