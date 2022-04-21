SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Artist Olivia Beaumont has been painting as long as she can remember! Specializing in Old Master, Renaissance, Dutch, and Golden Age forms of oil painting, Olivia pulls inspiration from art history and portraiture to help create her whimsical pieces.

Olivia specifically loves creating original paintings of animals in costume; she can even paint your furry friends! Olivia loves “working with people to create something that they dream up with their dog or cat” in mind.

Be sure to stop by Gallery 209 on River Street right here in Savannah and check out Olivia and all of the other amazing local artist’s art.