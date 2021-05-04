A dying wish fulfilled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There wasn’t a dry eye around Joseph Eagers, Jr. at what was his last visit to the beach.

“When death is coming, there are few material things that matter,” said Maggie Clark, Hospice Care of the Lowcountry Volunteer Coordinator. “What is important are experiences, family, love and comfort.”

Mr. Eagers, a long time Hilton Head Island resident, and his daughter, Jan, spent the last year of his life reminiscing, reflecting, and sharing their bond for each other. At Jan’s direction, Hospice Care of the Lowcountry carried out one final wish, a trip to Tower Beach located in Eager’s beloved community, Sea Pines.

Melanie Carver, RN, and Maggie Clark arranged for All About Medical to escort Eagers, Jan, and his care team to the beach. This was made possible through the We Honor Veterans program provided by Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.

The stretcher stopped just shy of the ocean water; medical transport staff held an umbrella over Mr. Eagers as Jan knelt beside him.

“In that moment when Mr. Eager’s daughter knelt down beside him and I watched them both inhale the salty air at the same time as the ocean breeze softly swayed through their hair, I knew our team had accomplished something far greater than what we ever expected,” said Carver. “Death is often associated to negative scenarios, however at HCL, we strive to help our patients live to the fullest during their last days. Standing on that beach, the feeling was beautiful, as if the entire beach was crowded with love.”

The next day Mr. Eagers transitioned with his daughter by his side, peacefully and painlessly.

“I feel complete peace and no regrets regarding the last days of my father’s life. It was very important to me to share this last adventure with my Dad,” Jan said.



