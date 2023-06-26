SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Daufuskie Island has a long and rich history dating back to the late 1500’s. The island was named Daufuskie, meaning “sharp feather” in the Muscogee language, because of the island’s distinctive shape. Along with its unique shape, the island is most well-known for its rich Gullah culture, agriculture, art, and one of its most famous inhabitants, Sallie Ann Robinson.

As a fourth generation Gullah woman, Sallie Ann dedicates her life to sharing her knowledge of Gullah traditions and history. “Folks gone but not forgotten have been born and raised here and have left a legacy and what I’m trying to do is continue that legacy” Sallie Ann states that her heart has always been on Daufuskie Island.

During our tour of Daufuskie Island with Sallie Ann, we learned about all things Gullah Geechee culture, food, art, and her personal experiences growing up on the island.

To enjoy the sights, sounds, and food of the Gullah culture, you can book one of Sallie Ann’s tours on her website.