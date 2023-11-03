SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2023 Tybee Post Theatre Music Festival kicks off at 11 am on November 4th with a stellar lineup of 10 bands including Everclear and Spin Doctors.

Evan Goetz, Executive Director of the Tybee Post Theatre, had a mission to “spread the good gift of music on Tybee Island” and that goal was fulfilled with the creation of the music festival, which is heading into its sophomore year.

You can get general admission and V.I.P. tickets to the Tybee Post Music Festival on their website.