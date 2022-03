SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Little Gracie is a native Savannah music group comprised of Jet Schroeder (drums), Curry Jones (guitar and banjo), and Frank Cardillo (guitar and vocals). The trio play music inspired by 70’s southern rock, blues, and country, they have something for everyone to enjoy!

You can check out Little Gracie and their fantastic music on their website, https://littlegracie.godaddysites.com/