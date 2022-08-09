Savannah, GA. (WSAV) – Here at WSAV we love our pets! That’s why throughout the month of August, we are partnering with our parent company to help clear the shelters. Giving these adorable fur-babies a second chance at a beautiful life at their fur-ever homes!

There are so many tips and tricks for new pet owners but what about for those looking to adopt a fur-baby? We’re back with Sally Dawkins from Palmetto Animal League to talk about their top 5 tips for adopting a new furry friend into your family! If you’d like to visit Palmetto Animal League and take home a new furry best friend, volunteer, or donate you can find them at 56 Riverwalk Blvd. Okatie, SC. 29936.