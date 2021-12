SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – T-Mobile and WSAV recently teamed up to give back to our amazing teachers and staff at several area schools.

T-Mobile has been a proud partner of schools in Savannah.

In November, the team traveled to Windsor Forest High School (aka “The Castle”) to show the teachers, principals and staff just how much they’re appreciated.

During the T-Mobile Gives Back event, teachers were treated to goodie bags from T-Mobile and sweet treats and coffee from Henny Penny.