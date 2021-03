SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - One of Savannah's featured events will continue this year despite the coronavirus. It's the Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend to be held March 12 & 13th.

There will be an in person gathering with designer Carleton Varney. And, a virtual tour of the private home of the owner of The Grey restaurant, John O Morisano and his wife Carol Sawdye.