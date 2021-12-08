3 Gives Back: Gould Elementary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – T-Mobile and WSAV recently teamed up to give back to our amazing teachers and staff at several area schools.

T-Mobile has been a proud partner of schools in Savannah.

In November, the team traveled to Gould Elementary to show the teachers, principal and staff just how much they’re appreciated! During the pandemic,

T-Mobile provided hot spots to families in the Gould Elementary area.

Everyone was treated to goodie bags from T-Mobile and sweet treats and coffee from Henny Penny.