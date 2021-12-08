Check the latest forecast

View VIPIR Radar

Download the free app

Submit weather video & pics

Lightning Fatality_104175

3 Gives Back: Gould Elementary

The Bridge

by: Missy Tanner

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – T-Mobile and WSAV recently teamed up to give back to our amazing teachers and staff at several area schools.  

T-Mobile has been a proud partner of schools in Savannah. 

In November, the team traveled to Gould Elementary to show the teachers, principal and staff just how much they’re appreciated! During the pandemic, 

T-Mobile provided hot spots to families in the Gould Elementary area. 

Everyone was treated to goodie bags from T-Mobile and sweet treats and coffee from Henny Penny.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories