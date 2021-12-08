Check the latest forecast

3 Gives Back: Coastal Georgia Comprehensive Academy and Butler Elementary

The Bridge

by: Missy Tanner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – T-Mobile and WSAV recently teamed up to give back to our amazing teachers and staff at several area schools.  

In November, the team was on site at neighboring schools, Coastal Georgia Comprehensive Academy and Butler Elementary.   

During the T-Mobile gives back event, everyone was treated to goodie bags from T-Mobile and sweet treats and coffee from Henny Penny. 

Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett and Mayor Van Johnson were also there to show the teachers, principals and staff just how much they’re appreciated!

