26 years of celebrating Gullah history

Experience the culture and cherish the legacy! On beautiful Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, there is an annual celebration of the Gullah culture and history that has reached its 26th year of festivities in 2022. The Gullah Celebration honors and recognizes the history, culture, language, art, and accomplishments of the African Americans of the Lowcountry.

Each year, the celebration honors a featured artist that represents and signifies the Lowcountry Gullah culture. This years feature artist, Amari Ferris, is known for his powerful artwork that combines the use of vivid colors and layered textures to showcase the African American culture.

Dr. Roselle Wilson holds the title of Chair of Board of Directors for the Native Island Business and Community Affairs Association (NIBCAA), which is this sponsor of the annual Gullah Celebration.

You can learn more about the Gullah Celebration go to gullahcelebration.com.