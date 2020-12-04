2021 SCAD aTVfest goes virtual

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 28: JD Heyman (L) and Eric McCormack attend SCAD aTVfest 2020 – In Conversation With Eric McCorck And Impact Award Presentation Press Junket on February 28, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design announces the return of SCAD aTVfest, Georgia’s only festival dedicated to television, as an all-virtual presentation Feb. 4–6, 2021.

For nine years running, SCAD aTVfest has celebrated the television industry’s top talent on camera and behind the screen. This year, audiences can virtually access star performers, producers, and industry experts as well as screenings, exclusive looks, and program premieres from the comfort of their homes.

SCAD, an international leader in virtual learning and programming, approached the challenges of COVID-19 with creativity and innovation. Aligning with the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 2021 virtual presentation continues the festival’s legacy of excellence with premiere screenings, events, conversations, and panels.

The cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist pose at SCAD aTVFest 2020.

SCAD aTVfest brings together professionals from all aspects of content production, including broadcast, cable, web, social media, and advertising to discuss current industry trends and showcase the best work on the small screen. Past SCAD aTVfest honorees include Kim Cattrall, David Boreanaz, Zach Braff, Connie Britton, Terrence Howard, Phylicia Rashad, Eric McCormack, Ellie Kemper, Justin Hartley, Christina Ricci, Matt Czuchry, Jenna Elfman, Megan Boone, Jennifer Morrison, and Hunter Schafer as well as the casts of The Walking Dead, How to Get Away with Murder, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Black Lightning, and many more acclaimed shows.

The festival also features SCAD alumni who have worked on shows like Stranger Things, Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and more. During these panels, star alumni mentor the next generation of students ready to join the thousands of SCAD grads working across the film and television industry worldwide.

Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. (ET) Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, when the full schedule of programming is released.