2021 Georgia History Festival Schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Historical Society has announced the plans for the remaining events of the 2021 Georgia History Festival, the signature K-12 educational program of the Georgia Historical Society.



“We were very pleased to bring four virtual programs to life in the Fall of 2020 to both kick off and introduce the theme of the 2021 Festival, ‘Tear Down This Wall: Georgia in Cold War America,’ and additional online programs for Georgia teachers, students, and local history organizations,” said Christy Crisp, the Marilyn Memory McMullan Director of Programs at the Georgia Historical Society. “While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to be more creative with timing and how the Festival is presented this year, we believe that the changes to the format will provide opportunities for even more Georgians and others to experience the Georgia History Festival in a way that has never been possible before.”



The remaining events for the 2021 Georgia History Festival are described below. All in-person events are subject to modification and/or cancellation due to the pandemic. Please check the Georgia History Festival website for the latest information.



The Georgia Day Parade Online Program – Friday, February 12, 2021



Since the earliest days of the colony’s founding, Georgians have commemorated the landing of James Edward Oglethorpe and the first English settlers at Savannah on February 12, 1733. While the COVID-19 pandemic requires an alternative to the traditional parade, Georgia students will have the opportunity to celebrate Georgia Day through an exploration of the parade theme, “Georgia Leaders on the World Stage,” supporting the Cold War focus of the 2020-2021 Festival. Classroom activities, art contests, and videos featuring greetings from state and local leaders will encourage today’s students to honor the spirit of the original Trustees whose motto, Non Sibi, Sed Aliis (Not for Self, but for Others), inspired Georgia’s founding. The program will also feature the announcement of the winners of the Georgia Day online banner and art competitions.

The online program is free and anyone wishing to watch can do so through Eventbrite.

Online Programs and Webinars



Throughout the month of February, join GHS online for the final programs of the Local History Webinar series and the Classroom Conversations series of programs for Georgia students. Click here for updated information and registration.



Super Museum Sunday – Postponed until Sunday, May 2, 2021



Explore a variety of participating sites in person and online during a unique Super Museum Sunday experience. Georgians and visitors alike experience our state’s rich history and cultural life as historic sites, house museums, art museums, and other points of interest throughout Georgia open their doors—whether virtually or in person—for an exceptional opportunity to experience the history in our own backyard. Pandemic-related capacity and programming restrictions apply. Hours for Super Museum Sunday are 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. unless other times are noted. Keep checking here for a full list of participating sites.

The 2021 Trustees Gala – Saturday, June 5, 2021

Join the Office of the Governor and the Georgia Historical Society as we induct the 2021 Georgia Trustees, David Abney and Juanita Baranco, at the Trustees Gala.



The Trustees Gala is the Georgia Historical Society’s premier annual event and the culmination of the Georgia History Festival. Each year, this much-anticipated evening draws top local, state, and national leaders to honor and pay tribute to the best the State of Georgia has produced.



