SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For 38 years, the SCAD Sidewalk Arts Festival was held in Forsyth Park where artists used vibrant chalk colors to draw on the park’s sidewalk. But this year — due to the 2020 pandemic — SCAD took its sidewalk festival into the digital world.

For 2020, SCAD accepted all forms of 2D media from SCAD students and alumni. Winners are being judged right now and will be announced on Saturday, May 23rd by SCAD alumna and artist Sarah Beth Morgan.

“SCAD Sidewalk Arts Festival has long been a treasured community event highlighting the expertise and creativity of SCAD students and alumni, some of whom have been coming home to SCAD to create chalk masterpieces for decades,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace.

“We’re pleased that with ingenuity, creativity, and invention, our magnificent festival can move from the squares to the screen. Join us all month long at our virtual gallery for artistry, community, celebration, and fun.”

The 2020 SCAD Sidewalk Arts Festival kicked off April 24th at Candler Hospital where SCAD artists created chalk art as a way to say thank you to Savannah health care professionals. The appreciation continued on May 9th in Atlanta where SCAD painting graduates honored Atlanta’s health care heroes with chalk art at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital. At both events, SCAD staff and artists practiced social distancing and work masks and gloves to keep everyone safe.

For more information — and a list of winners to be announced May 23rd — click here.

Here is an Zoom interview with SCAD alumna and SCAD Sidewalk Arts Festival Awards announcer Sarah Beth Morgan: