SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Leopold’s Ice Cream located in the heart of downtown Savannah is celebrating 104 years of business. What makes this sweet treat so special? We found out on a recent visit to this Savannah staple.

You’re invited to celebrate 104 years of Leopold’s right on Broughton Street on August 19th, 2023 with live music, food trucks, $1 scoops, and more.