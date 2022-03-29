SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV afternoons are about to change forever.

WSAV News 3 is pleased to introduce WSAV First News at 4, a new hour of news coming to your screens on April 4 at 4 p.m.

Award-winning journalist Edward Moody will lead the afternoon news team with WSAV News 3 Anchor Tina Tyus-Shaw and Storm Team 3 Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred.

The newscast will follow “Judge Judy,” airing at a new time, 3 p.m.

You can watch First News at 4 on TV on WSAV, online at wsav.com/livestream or in the WSAV NOW app.

