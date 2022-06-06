AP Science

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
88°
LIVE NOW
Bond hearing for SC deputy
Savannah
88°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Savannah News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Texas school shooting
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Murdaugh Investigations
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Traffic
Health News
Education
Community
Technology
What’s Trending
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
How gas prices have changed in the last week
3 injured in shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia
Video
Deputy fired after deadly Mother’s Day crash
Live
RJN responds to DA declining to prosecute SPD officer
Video
On Your Side
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’ Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Contests
Weather Blog
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Vacation Bible Schools in Savannah this summer
Top Stories
Book recommendations for Pride month
Top Stories
Late Auburn football star’s legacy continues
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SCDOT to conduct hurricane evacuation drill
Savannah grocery stores ready for hurricane season
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
College Sports
Georgia Southern
Braves
Savannah Bananas
Georgia Bulldogs
Jaguars
Top Stories
PGA Tour says Saudi-paid players no longer eligible …
Top Stories
World Champions Trophy Tour: Local stops in July
GHSA to employ shot clocks for all high school basketball …
Simone Biles, others seek over $1B from FBI over …
Host Georgia Southern eliminated by Texas Tech 3-1
Features
Celebrations
Remarkable Women
Buddy Check 3
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back
This Is Our History
Music In Our Schools
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Lottery Results
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Where’s Bunny Ware?
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Science
US buys more monkeypox vaccine as global case count …
Top AP Science Headlines
British scientists say it’s unclear if monkeypox …
Salvadoran women jailed for abortion warn US of total …
Plant giveaway promotes Thailand’s medical marijuana …
Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots …
China calls COVID ‘lab leak’ theory a lie after WHO …
Latest Local News
How gas prices have changed in the last week
RJN responds to DA declining to prosecute SPD officer
Bat found on Hunter tests positive for rabies
Ethics board dismisses complaint against alderwoman
Vacation Bible Schools in Savannah this summer
Richmond Hill Police: Runaway teen found safe
Savannah to condemn historic Evergreen Cemetery
Council candidate says he couldn’t vote for himself
Some SCCPSS teachers haven’t received tax refunds
Tybee Island leaders urge caution for drivers
2 indicted for murder in British tourist’s death
Photos: Thunderstorm damages Chatham County, Lowcountry
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
Crocker case: Father appears in court
World Champions Trophy Tour: Local stops in July
Darien boil water advisory lifted
Firefighter union to host charity golf tournament
Alderwoman Gibson-Carter to bid for Savannah mayor
Police conduct exercise at Savannah nightclub
Higher property assessments worry some homeowners
View All Local News
Trending Stories
Man arrested in Memorial Day mass shooting
Bat found on Hunter tests positive for rabies
Savannah to condemn historic Evergreen Cemetery
Crocker case: Father appears in court
Some SCCPSS teachers haven’t received tax refunds